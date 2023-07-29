Rangers land pitcher Max Scherzer in blockbuster trade with Mets

Signaling their desire to go for it, the Texas Rangers acquired potential future Hall of Fame starting pitcher Max Scherzer in a trade with the New York Mets.

ARLINGTON, Texas — In the early evening hours of Saturday night, the Texas Rangers struck for a big trade as they agreed to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the New York Mets.

The deal was agreed to earlier in the afternoon, but was contingent upon Scherzer waiving his no-trade clause to be dealt to the Rangers. Once Scherzer did that, the only remaining details were how much money would be involved, as it was reported that the players going from Texas to New York were already agreed upon.

In the end, Max Scherzer was dealt from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash and Double-A IF Luisangel Acuña.

Scherzer is owed roughly $15.8M the rest of the season. He is due $43.3M if he picks up his 2024 option, the Mets will be assuming roughly $36.6M to facilitate the trade and get Luisangel Acuna, who https://t.co/L4oFLul58l has a the Rangers' third-ranked prospect. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 30, 2023

Coming to Texas

The name Max Scherzer will eventually be etched in Cooperstown, but that’s some time away, as the 39-year old might be nearing the twilight of his career, but he surely isn’t done being competitive.

In 2023, Scherzer, in his second season with the Mets, has made 19 starts while tossing 107 ⅔ innings (averaging just under 6 innings per start). He’s been a far cry from the pitcher that he was for the Mets last season, with a much lower strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.03 this year against 7.21 last year), is already 10 hits allowed away from his entire total from last season, leads the National League starters in home runs allowed with 23, and has a career-high in home runs allowed per 9 innings at 1.9.

Scherzer missed a month and a half of the 2022 season with an oblique injury and while he hasn’t officially been placed on the injured list this year, Scherzer has been pitching through back problems all season long.

However, those stats don’t paint the full picture as the eight-time All-Star still possesses the ability to be one of the game’s elite pitchers. He’s posted 121 strikeouts, despite a 4.01 ERA and has an incredible playoff pedigree, pitching in nine different postseasons, culminating in a 2019 World Series win with the Washington Nationals.

Going to New York

Luisangel Acuña, brother of Atlanta Braves’ outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr, was Texas’ No. 3 ranked prospect. He’s a 21-year old middle infielder with everyday starter upside and has been praised for his defense, arm strength, hitting ability, and baseball instincts. Acuña played in High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco last season, slashing .277/.369/.426 with 11 homers, 47 RBI and 40 stolen bases.

This season, solely at Frisco, Acuña has played in 84 games and is slashing .315/.377/.453 with 7 homers, 51 RBI and 42 stolen bases. It’s clear that Acuña is a run producer and someone who makes things happen and now he goes to New York where he will join the same division as his brother.

The contract

Scherzer signed a two-year deal before the 2022 season to play for the Mets, a deal that also had a 2024 player option. For the rest of 2023, Mad Max is owed around another $15.5 million. As part of the trade, Scherzer has accepted his 2024 option to play with Texas next season, where he will command a $43.3 million salary in a season where he turns 40.

Max Scherzer exercised his player option for the 2024 season and will be a Texas Ranger through the end of his contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2023

Texas will take care of $22.5 million of Scherzer’s contract, with the Mets paying down the rest. That plus Acuña going to the Mets secured Scherzer’s services for the playoff run and next season. In the end, the Rangers used one of their top prospects to land a veteran All Star as they try to fend off the Houston Astros and remain atop the AL West and give themselves security with another season of Scherzer in 2024.

What it means for Texas

In addition to landing a pitcher they will feel comfortable giving the ball in the first game of a playoff series, Scherzer opting in to play with the Rangers in 2024 means the Rangers did well to secure the righty for just Acuña and cash.

With Nathan Eovaldi, Dane Dunning and Jon Gray showing signs of fatigue, For Scherzer, he steps into the rotation for a team in first place and their sights set on more in October.

