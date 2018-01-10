SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame announced their class of 2019 Monday, which includes a former Spur, a 2-time Super Bowl champion, and a legendary high school football coach.

Malik Rose played in the NBA for 13 seasons and joined the San Antonio Spurs as a free agent in 1997. The power forward won 2 championships with the Spurs in 1999 and 2003 and became a fan favorite for his hustle and defensive skill.

In his 40-year career, Jim Streety won 343 high school football games, sixth all-time in Texas, while coaching New Braunfels High School and later Madison High School. Streety was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 1999.

Bruce Collie won two Super Bowls with the San Fransisco 49ers during his five-year NFL career. Collie played for Lee High School and for the University of Texas Arlington.

Dr. David Schmidt has served as the team physician for the San Antonio Spurs since 1993 and has worked with several other San Antonio teams with the Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio. Schmidt currently serves as the president of the NBA Physicians Association.

The Class of 2019 will be inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 9 in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

