On this episode of Locked On Spurs, we ask if the Spurs should retire his jersey and touch on some news and notes.

SAN ANTONIO — Long-time Spur Patty Mills will be taking his talents to the Nets next season after 10 seasons with San Antonio.

But did he do enough to see his Spurs jersey retired?

