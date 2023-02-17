State of the Spurs fan base at All-Star Break; chat with Nets Gaming coach | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes back Silver and Black fan Zach Escamilla to give us the state of the San Antonio Spurs fan base at the NBA All-Star Break.
How is Team Tank doing? Is Team Compete still around? Also, did fans like the trades the team made?
Also on the show, the NBA 2K League's head coach for Nets Gaming Crew, Ivan Curtiss, stops by for a chat on the team 2023 season, his journey to the NBA 2K League, his outlook for the team, and much more.
All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.
Subscribe to Locked On Spurs wherever you get your favorite podcasts.
YouTube https://youtu.be/bdjGN1GyzDg
Apple buff.ly/3axIY84
Spotify buff.ly/36NvW12
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5