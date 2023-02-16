Spurs guard Tre Jones gets a San Antonio mural

The Silver and Black mural tradition continues.

SAN ANTONIO — Another San Antonio Spurs player gets his very own mural.

Added to the popular Spurs mural at Rudy's Seafood Restaurant on San Antonio's South Side, local artist Nik Soupe revealed a new Tre Jones mural.

The mural features Jones surrounded by his jersey No. 33 with the team name surrounding it.

"Always a great time painting at Rudy's over on the Southside! Who do you think we should add next??? Got to work on @trejones03 this time around.. looking forward to the coming change ups," Soupe posted on Instagram.

The mural adds to the many Soupe has done for the restaurant over the years.

At the location are murals of Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, George Gervin, Gregg Popovich, Keldon Johnson, and other team legends and players.

Even rookies Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley have murals at Rudy's.

This new Spurs mural shows how much the team is embedded into the fiber of the city.

Aside from this location, San Antonio is dotted with murals dedicated to the Silver and Black.

But you can also find Spurs murals across the globe.

There is a mural dedicated to head coach Popovich in Belgrade and one in Italy featuring team great Ginobili and ex-Spur Marco Belinelli.

You can visit the new Jones mural at 4122 S Flores St, 78214.