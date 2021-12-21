'I'm honored' | University of the Incarnate Word hires new head football coach

"It is a great day to be a Cardinal football fan," said President Dr. Thomas M. Evans.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word has hired a new football head coach.

President Dr. Thomas M. Evans and Athletic Director Richard Duran announced that G.J. Kinne will take over. He comes from the University of Central Florida where he was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.



"It is a great day to be a Cardinal football fan," said Evans. "With a conference championship, a team of phenomenal student-athletes and a growing fan base, our football program is on the rise."

Originally from Mesquite, Texas, Kinne earned his degree in Exercise Sports Science from Tulsa in 2011.



"Coach Kinne is a perfect fit for UIW," said Duran. "He is a bright offensive mind who has learned from some of the best in football and understands the importance of preparation on both sides of the ball."

The Gilmer High School product has spent time coaching with the Philadelphia Eagles, the University of Arkansas, Southern Methodist University and University of Hawai'i.



"I'm honored to be the next head football coach at the University of the Incarnate Word," said Kinne. "This is a special place led by talented and thoughtful people... I cannot wait to get started and compete for a championship."



"I'm really proud of G.J. He's a rising star – and what an opportunity this is for him," said UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahan.

