With San Antonio on Wemby watch, Spurs merch is flying off the shelves

Spurs flags, Wemby cards...they are hard to come by!

SAN ANTONIO — Local businesses are hoping the addition of Wemby to the Spurs will help rake in big bucks.

At Sports Cards Plus on Lockhill-Selma they're crazy about the Spurs! The owner of the store, Charlie Dipietro, told us, "I'm a big Spurs fan for many years. And quite frankly, it'll be great for our business here in San Antonio."

They've got a 2014 Spurs champions poster, a vinyl fat head of Danny Greene, a pair of Ginobili shoes, one shoe that used to belong to Tim Duncan, you can have it for $2,000, a pair of autographed David Robinson shoes, nope, not for sale, but this golden David Robinson is, as is this framed Tony Parker shirt, and a Tim Duncan poster. They've got all sorts of Spurs stuff, but they've also had a lot of calls about this guy. Victor Wembanyama! Dipietro said, "We've had people calling and asking, do we have any Wembenyama cards? And of course, the answer was no."

Those Wemby cards are hard to come by. Dipietro added, "We've sold probably about 500 boxes where people can get these redemptions. And only about 15 have been pulled. 15 Wemby cards out of 500 boxes!

Just 15 minutes away at the Dixie Flag company they're expecting big business thanks to the addition of Wemby to the Spurs.

They've got state flags, pride flags, international flags, tiny flags, military flags, and this monster United States flag on the roof. What they don't have much of is Spurs merch, because people bought it all up! Vanessa Van de Putte, the President and CEO of Dixie Flags told us, "Right now, during off season, we don't get too much Spurs activity. But obviously as soon as the announcement had happened, people started coming in asking for them."