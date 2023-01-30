These Super Bowl bound players have Texas roots

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are the names you might recognize, but there are 10 players who have Texas roots that will be playing in the Super Bowl next month.

HOUSTON — Super Bowl LVII will be played in Arizona on Feb. 12 and will feature several players from the Lone Star State.

Most notably, both starting quarterbacks have Texas roots.

Patrick Mahomes grew up in East Texas and went to college at Texas Tech.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went to college at Alabama and Oklahoma. He was born and raised in Houston and played high school football at Channelview. His father is the head football coach at Channelview High School.

Here's a list of players on both teams along with their connection to Texas:

Chiefs

QB - Patrick Mahomes - Mahomes was born in Tyler and played high school football at Whitehouse. He also had an incredible run as the quarterback at Texas Tech University (93 TDs in 32 games).

- Mahomes was born in Tyler and played high school football at Whitehouse. He also had an incredible run as the quarterback at Texas Tech University (93 TDs in 32 games). QB - Shane Buechele - Born in Arlington, Buchele finished his college football career at SMU. He played his first three college football seasons at the University of Texas - Austin.

- Born in Arlington, Buchele finished his college football career at SMU. He played his first three college football seasons at the University of Texas - Austin. LB - Nick Bolton - Bolton was born in Frisco, Texas and played high school football at Lone Star.

- Bolton was born in Frisco, Texas and played high school football at Lone Star. RB - Ronald Jones II - Jones was born in Georgia but played high school football at McKinney North in Texas.

Eagles

QB - Jalen Hurts - Hurts was born in Houston and played high school football at Channelview.

- Hurts was born in Houston and played high school football at Channelview. TE - Grant Calcaterra - Calcaterra played his first three college football seasons at Oklahoma before finishing his collegiate career at SMU.

- Calcaterra played his first three college football seasons at Oklahoma before finishing his collegiate career at SMU. CB - Zech McPhearson - McPhearson played college football at Texas Tech University.

- McPhearson played college football at Texas Tech University. OT - Lane Johnson - Johnson was born in Groveton, Texas and also played high school football there.

- Johnson was born in Groveton, Texas and also played high school football there. LB - Kyron Johnson - Kyron Johnson was born in Arlington and played high school football at Arlington-Lamar.

- Kyron Johnson was born in Arlington and played high school football at Arlington-Lamar. DT - Milton Williams - Williams was born in Crowley, Texas and also played high school football there.

Other ties

Chiefs safety Justin Reid played for the Texans from 2018 through the 2021 season. Houston drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft.

The Chiefs coaching staff doesn't have any Texas roots, but offensive line coach Andy Heck is Texans OL Charlie Heck's father.