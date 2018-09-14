Due to the weather forecast, Friday's start time for the Harlandale High School and McCollum High School football games has been moved up to 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.

If it’s raining, the games will still be held, Harlandale ISD Public Information Officer Natalie Bobadilla said. If lightening is a factor, the game would be delayed or canceled.

The updated schedule for the games:

McCollum vs. Somerset @ Memorial Stadium @ 7 p.m.

Harlandale vs. Kennedy @ Veterans @ 7 p.m.

Several games that were originally scheduled for Friday were played Thursday, rescheduled or canceled.

Floresville at Carrizo Springs, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Boerne Champion, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Seguin at Central Catholic, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Judson High School's football game at Harlingen on Friday night has been canceled because of the tropical disturbance expected to dump torrents of rain in South Texas this weekend.

The Medina Valley-Hondo game was originally scheduled to be played at Panther Stadium on the M.V. campus. It will now be held at Hondo at 7:30 p.m.

