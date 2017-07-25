First Alert Weather Forecast

SAN ANTONIO - The heat doesn't show any sign of breaking anytime soon, as things are going to remain hot and mainly dry, according to KENS 5 Meteorologist Jeremy Baker.

After another very hot day, tonight will bring partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 70s. On Wednesday you can expect another day in the triple digits with the heat index ranging from 104 to 108. Things will remain in that range into the weekend.

By Saturday, you can expect a high of 103 with the heat index ranging from 105-110. Some areas will see higher heat index values well over 110. We'll also introduce a slight chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm this weekend into the first part of next week.

By next Monday daytime highs will cool slightly into the upper 90s. Lows will stay in the upper 70s..

