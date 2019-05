SAN ANTONIO — It's not your everyday gym, but big-time things are happening here.

Deanna Woods first began power-lifting in middle school, when her coach, Pierre Garcia, spotted her potential.

"I never thought I'd get to where I am," she said.

As for where she is? Well, this week it's Tokyo, Japan, where Woods is vying for a title at the World Bench Press Championships.

