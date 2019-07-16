SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Missions catcher Jacob Nottingham dreams of one day playing in the Major Leagues day to day. But Jacob has another life mission, one that, in its own way, is bigger than baseball.

Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, has taken two of his family members in recent years, his grandmother and an aunt.

He plays the game hard, hoping to return to the Milwaukee Brewers sooner than later. But he works just as hard to spread awareness about Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. He loves baseball, but nothing will ever get in the way of family.

