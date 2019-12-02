SAN ANTONIO — Not only is week one in the books for the San Antonio Commanders, but the entire Alliance of American Football league. The players and coaches have had time to process the beginning of it all and are really proud with what the AAF is providing football fans during the NFL offseason.

"The AAF hit a home run on the first weekend," Commanders head coach Mike Riley said. "A lot of people are talking about it all around the place. I think it was a really good start. You know, I think we have some good players in this league. I know I do."

Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside said, "I think it was awesome. I got to watch the Arizona game a bit, saw it all. They talked about it on TV, so I think it was really good publicity for us and I think it was good football."

The Commanders will stay at home and host the Orlando Apollos, a team led by former NFL and NCAA head coach Steve Spurrier as well as Texas quarterback Garrett Gilbert. Kickoff from the Alamodome is at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. We'll see if the Alamo City can surpass the roughly 28,000 fans that showed up opening night.