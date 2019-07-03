SAN ANTONIO — After handing Birmingham its first loss of the season, the Commanders are now in prime position to move atop the Western Division standings with a matchup in Arizona on Sunday.

The Commanders and Hotshots are sitting at 2-2 with six games remaining. The Alliance of American Football league holds a 10-game regular season, so it might seem premature, but this is a pretty pivotal matchup for both franchises.

"Rick (Neuheisel) is a great coach--great guy. I'm really proud to be in the league with him," San Antonio head coach Mike Riley said. "I know they'll have a good team, well prepared and we're going to have to play well to beat them."

Commanders quarterback Logan Woodside said, "It's going by so fast--it's (already) game five. The month of February just blew by for some reason. We're excited for this next game. We know it's a big game, really good opponent in Arizona, so we'll be ready to go. We just got to lock in and have a good week of practice."

Arizona and San Antonio are two of the best rushing offenses in the league, so we'll see who can dominate the ground game more. Kenneth Farrow II was named AAF offensive player of the week after rushing for a league record 142 yards against the Iron.

The Commanders play its third straight road game at Sun Devil Football Stadium. Action begins Sunday on the NFL Network at 7:00 p.m.