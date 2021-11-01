Bucs stamp their ticket to the NFC Championship against Green Bay

The team is just one win away from playing in the Super Bowl at home.

NEW ORLEANS — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on! The team is heading to Green Bay to take on the Packers in the NFC Championship after defeating the Saints Sunday night.

Redemption was the name of the NFL Divisional round and it's safe to say the Bucs achieved it. Drew Brees and the Saints could not come back from several interceptions tonight and a fumble recovery by Tampa Bay.

The Bucs started the game down by six until they slowly built up their lead. Fans were kept on edge through the first three quarters as both teams flip-flopped taking charge of the scoreboard.

Murphy-Bunting, Evans, Brady, White, Succop and Fournette came up big for the Bucs tonight as the team put out their best showing in the fourth quarter, bolstering their lead with 10 points before running down the clock.

Head coach Bruce Arians did not doubt his team's ability to make it this far in the playoffs, but he had a message Sunday night for those who did.

“This is a different football team — I tried to tell everybody that but no one wants to believe me. This is what we're capable of playing.”



Tonight's victory puts the team just one win away from playing in a hometown Super Bowl.

Final score 30-20.

MOVING ON!🏈 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have stamped their ticket to the NFC Championship against Green Bay 🙌. This puts them just one win away from playing in a hometown Super Bowl 👀.



Can they do it?? Let us know #Bucs fans!



📷: AP pic.twitter.com/4XUQGmwlHe — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 18, 2021

9:40 p.m.

9:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay extends their lead over the Saints: 30-20!

TOUCHDOWN #BUCS! Tampa Bay extends their lead over the Saints. Score: 30-20 https://t.co/nvxzxsZ2yt pic.twitter.com/lgCN99KSvR — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 18, 2021

9:31 p.m.

INTERCEPTED! Devin White comes up big for the Bucs as he picks off Drew Brees in the fourth.

When you intercept Drew Brees in the #NFLDivisional round 🤷‍♂️. LET'S GO BUCS! https://t.co/nvxzxsZ2yt pic.twitter.com/vgA5bjslLP — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 18, 2021

9:26 p.m.

Buccaneers take back the lead with just over 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Bucs go up by 3 to regain the lead in tonight's #NFLDivisional round! 💪 https://t.co/nvxzxsZ2yt pic.twitter.com/888BWM2BT1 — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 18, 2021

8:59 p.m.

Brady finds Fournette to tie things up tonight. The score sits at 20-20.

8:56 p.m.

Devin White when he recovered the fumble forced by Antoine Winfield Jr. 👀 https://t.co/nvxzxsZ2yt pic.twitter.com/MCayFnGGDd — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 18, 2021

8:40 p.m.

Saints take back the lead with a touchdown. The score sits at 20-13.

Saints have regained the lead with a touchdown. Bucs trail 20-13 with just over 9 minutes left in the third quarter. https://t.co/nvxzxsZ2yt#NFLDivisional #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5KYjrGunP5 — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 18, 2021

8:17 p.m.

All tied up! Heading into halftime the Bucs managed to even the score.

7:46 p.m.

Buccaneers now trail by a field goal as the Saints get their first touchdown of the night.

7:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay has taken the lead after an interception led to a touchdown by Mike Evans. The score stands at 10-6.

THAT'S HOW YOU DO IT!! An interception by Murphy-Bunting set up Brady and Evans for a TOUCHDOWN. @Buccaneers now lead 10-6 🙌https://t.co/Hcru3IQHA2 pic.twitter.com/e42jrcnGYF — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 18, 2021

7:28 p.m.

The Bucs are on the board! Tampa Bay narrowed New Orleans lead with a field goal. The score stands at 6-3.

7:14 p.m.

The Saints grab another field goal to extend their lead 6-0.

When the #Saints get on the board first with two field goals. Good thing there is plenty of game left! #GoBucs #NFLDivisional #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jJe45BHMys — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) January 18, 2021

6:51 p.m.

Saints get on the board first with a field goal. The score stands at 3-0.

6:10 p.m.

Looks like Tom Brady is ready for round 3 tonight! We are 30 minutes from kickoff.

5:25 p.m.

The Bucs have arrived! Game time starts at 6:40 p.m.

Round 3⃣. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 11, 2021

