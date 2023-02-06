American Turkish Association of San Antonio working to help earthquake victims

The group is gathering, clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, even tents. They are also accepting monetary donations.

SAN ANTONIO — Families in San Antonio are worried after powerful earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria.

Rescue efforts are still underway as people are trapped under rubble. As of last check, the death toll has risen to more than 4,000 people. However, the World Health Organization expects that number will increase eight-fold.

KENS 5 spoke with two members of the American Turkish Association of San Antonio. The groups is collecting items to help the people in both counties.

Cenk Boylu has family in Turkey. He said his immediate family is safe. He has only been able to communicate with them via WhatsApp. Boylu said he feels helpless and guilty being in San Antonio with so much devastation and uncertainty.

"Terrible," he said. "We are feeling bad. It is terrible. Here it is so far and you can't do anything."

Boylu spoke to KENS 5 in Turkish, but fellow member Melike Yenice translated on his behalf.

"His family is fine," she said. "They were able to evacuate. But his childhood friends and the people he knows, some people are dead already. They are confirmed. Still a couple of his friends and then family member also, still under the rubble. They are missing."

Yenice echoed Boylu's message about feeling helpless.

"You are helpless," she said. "All you do is watch the pictures and the videos. It puts in to perspective. But at the same time, it is devastating."

The two said they have not been able to eat or sleep and are worried.

"In this type of situation he says there is no religion, there is no ethnicity. It is just humanity."

"Just pray for us," Yenice said.

The American Turkish Association of San Antonio are collecting goods to send. The group is gathering, clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, even tents. They're trying to collect the goods in the next three days.