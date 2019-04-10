SAN ANTONIO — An international snafu resulted in some San Antonio firefighters getting some pizza they didn't expect—the result of an order set thousands of miles away.

The Lesser Slave Regional Fire Service in Albert, Canada, shared the story of impromptu connection with their South Texas counterparts on social media. They donated more than a dozen pizzas to local first responders after an international mistake with a vowel to blame.

The fire crew above the border meant to place their order with Alimo's Pizza in Canada...you probably know where they actually called: Alamo Pizza on the Alamo City's south side!

SAFD has since invited the Canadian firefighters to grab a slice whenever they happen to find themselves in town.