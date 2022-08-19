VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting several storms this coming January.

SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather.

However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like.

THE QUESTION

The first week of January in the Rockies and across the plains. During this time, could we really see good potential for heavy snow that may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air?

THE SOURCES

Keith White, a meteorologist and Climate Services Program Manager with the National Weather Service in Austin and San Antonio

Peter Geiger, Farmer's Almanac editor

The Climate Prediction Center

THE ANSWER

INCONCLUSIVE

WHAT WE FOUND

Geiger says there may be a better chance for snow for south-central Texas after that.

"The other time is the 12th to the 15th of January," Geiger said. "You see significant snow for central Texas? You might just luck out and get a few inches then."

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures for much of south Texas this winter, as well as a decent chance at drier-than-normal conditions. The reason?

"The outlooks from the climate predictions call for about an 80% chance that La Niña conditions will continue into this fall and about a 65% to 70% chance that they'll continue into the winter," White said.

So, the answer is inconclusive. A good potential for heavy snow may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air.