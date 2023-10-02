Verify: SAWS does not add aluminum to our city water

However fluoride is added according to a 2000 city ordinance to aid in preventing tooth decay

SAN ANTONIO — Safe, reliable drinking water is something that many of us take for granted, or don't even think about.

One rumor that has been going around involves an additive to San Antonio Water System's water supply. This claim comes from KENS5 viewer Deborah Anderson who saw a post on the Nextdoor app.

THE QUESTION

Does SAWS add aluminum to our city water?

THE SOURCES

San Antonio Water System

Center's For Disease Control and Prevention

THE ANSWER

FALSE

WHAT WE FOUND

We asked SAWS about the aluminum and in an email they told us, "We don't put aluminum in the water."

However, SAWS does add fluoride into the water in compliance with a 2000 city ordinance which adds fluoride to all water within its system. Why is it added? On the CDC website it says, "Community water fluoridation is the process of adjusting the amount of fluoride in drinking water to a level recommended for preventing tooth decay."

So no, it is not true. The San Antonio Water System does not add aluminium to our city water.