Toyota to auction two new Tundras, proceeds to benefit Paralympic Fund

The two special Tundras were assembled right here in San Antonio.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Toyota announced they will be auctioning off two of their next-generation i-FORCE Max Tundra's for a good cause in Arizona.

Toyota will auction a Tundra Capstone with VIN 001 and a Toyota TRD Pro with VIN 002. Those two models were assembled at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing right here in San Antonio.

The money made will go to the Toyota U.S. Paralympic Fund which helps athletes wanting to compete in the Paralympic Winter Games and those who competed in the 2020 Paralympic Winter Games, Toyota says.

Toyota has raised more than $3.7 million to help over 430 Paralympic athletes. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

"In celebration of 50 years of the world's greatest collector car auctions, we are excited to bring two 2022 Toyota Tundras to this year's Barrett-Jackson Auction 2022 Scottsdale," said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Toyota Division, Toyota Motor North America. "Given the anticipation for the best full-sized truck on the market (our all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra), we're looking forward to two exciting auctions that will benefit the Toyota U.S. Paralympic Fund in hopes to continue to drive more awareness for all Paralympic athletes and the Paralympic Games."

*The auction-winning vehicles will not be immediately available and will be delivered in spring of 2022.