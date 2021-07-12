An exclusive look inside the car wrapping business | Everything 210

"It doesn't matter if it's a Toyota Camry or Rolls-Royce -- we treat them just like they're celebrities here."

SAN ANTONIO — What do a McLaren, a Jaguar, a Porsche and a Ferrari all have in common?

Well, they’re luxury cars of course. But in this case, they’re similar, because each has or is undergoing a wrap job at Wrap Your Ride SA.

"Wrap Your Ride is essentially a customization and protection company. What we do is we take vehicles -- we either protect them and or customize them -- with a film, which is hand applied like a sticker," said owner Nicholas McFall.

There’s a ton of different types of wraps. There’s vinyl, ceramic coating, matte, and we saw them doing a tent on a Tacoma.

"It doesn't matter if it's a Toyota Camry or Rolls-Royce -- we treat them just like they're celebrities here," said McFall.

But a common misconception about car wrapping is that it strips your paint. However, it can actually preserve it.

"If you bring us something that's in good condition, we're going to protect something that's in good condition. It's going to maintain that condition of it," said McFall.

Typically, people get their wrap replaced every five years.

Car wrapping alone is a billion dollar industry. It’s expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2025, up from $1.6 billion in 2015.

KENS 5 got a sneak peak inside a Mercedes Private Coach Sprinter. A vehicle with custom interior goes for about a quarter million. And it was getting a full pearl white wrap.

McFall said that being a car fanatic, it was his dream to open a business like this in the 210.

"I love San Antonio. It's a really diverse city. I think it has a lot of opportunities. So personal as well," said McFall.

As for advice for people looking to start a business, McFall said, "We all get the same 24 hours and you have to really want it. There's a lot of people that want to do things, and there's a lot of people that put it into motion and are go-getters. You just got to get out there and go do it."