Three shot, one killed during dispute, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were shot and one person died from their injuries after a dispute Tuesday night, police said.

Around 11:45 p.m., Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the 10300 block of South Loop 1604 East near Roddy Road for a reported shooting, authorities said.

According to a BCSO sergeant, deputies arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds --- one of the men with a gunshot wound to the face, the other with a gunshot wound to the ribs.

One of the men was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center by EMS, the other was transported to University Hospital by Airlife. A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said there may have been a disturbance involving the female victim and her relationship.