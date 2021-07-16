SAPD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at north-side LA Fitness

Police have not yet arrested a suspect in the Friday-night incident.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was killed and another hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting at a north-side LA Fitness Friday night, authorities said.

A suspect has not yet been detained.

According to SAPD Spokesperson Mariah Medina, the gunfire erupted after an apparent confrontation inside the gym “boiled over.” Officers arrived at about 9 p.m. to the gym near Loop 410 and Blanco Road, where a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Another man “in his mid-20s” was taken to University Hospital, Medina said, adding it appeared the suspect was “lying in wait” for them to exit the LA Fitness until he shot. The victims have not been identified.

Several evidence markers were on the ground when KENS crews arrived on the scene, and the doors of the gym were visibly shattered.

It’s unclear what type of gun was used nor approximately how many shots were fired, and police opted against releasing a vague general description of the suspect which would make them difficult to pinpoint.

The investigation remains ongoing Friday night.