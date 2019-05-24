If you are headed to the Texas Gulf Coast for Memorial Day weekend, some beaches are reporting high levels of fecal matter.

According to the website, TexasBeachWatch.com, high levels of fecal bacteria are present in Matagorda Bay, Freeport and parts of Galveston. Other areas of the coast are reporting medium levels of fecal bacteria.

Corpus Christi area beaches and South Padre Island beaches are mostly reporting low levels of fecal matter.

Texas Beach Watch is operated by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas General Land Office (GLO). The website will update when Enterococcus bacteria levels in the water exceed the acceptable standards established by the EPA. The Texas GLO works with local governments to issue warnings to the public.