SAN ANTONIO — A man is accused of exposing himself to a police officer at a San Antonio park. William Longoria, 64, was arrested at John James Park.

On Oct. 2, Longoria allegedly approached an officer in very thin, silky black shorts, and exposed himself to him. Longoria allegedly then asked the officer to perform a sexual act on him. Despite there being several cars around, Longoria allegedly said don't worry nobody would see.

Longoria was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. As of Thursday night, he had bonded out of jail.

The officer was working undercover because, according to the police report, the park is considered a high crime area for sexual activity.