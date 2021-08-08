'Tears of fear, frustration and anger': After his granddaughter gets COVID-19, State Sen. Jose Menendez urges more to get vaccinated

Menendez said he and his family are currently quarantining and taking care of each other, but he still wonders how this could have been prevented.

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday, State Sen. Jose Menendez, who represents District 26 in San Antonio, announced his granddaughter tested positive for COVID-19 despite being around vaccinated family members.

In a Facebook post, Menendez said his family had all been vaccinated and careful, but the 1-year-old still tested positive for COVID-19. Children under the age of 12 have not been cleared to get the vaccine in the United States.

Menendez said he and his family are currently quarantining and taking care of each other, but he still wonders how this could have been prevented.

Menendez encouraged everyone who can be vaccinated to do so. He also urged those who can't be vaccinated to take every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.

Over the last 14 months we have been blessed to watch our beautiful granddaughter, Adelisa, blossom into a tremendous... Posted by Jose Menendez on Sunday, August 8, 2021