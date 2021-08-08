CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio woman

Police say they believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department was searching Sunday for a woman who may be in danger.

Miranda Angelique Highsmith was last seen at 8:17 p.m. Saturday night in the 7800 block of Liberty Island in San Antonio.

She is described as a 26-year-old white female, height 5-foot-4, 138 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

She has five tattoos: a castle on her right arm, "1995" on her right ankle, a butterfly on her foot, a mandala on her right forearm, and "peter" on her ring finger.

Law enforcement officials said they believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.