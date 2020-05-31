Spurs player Lonnie Walker hands out water to people helping clean up downtown

A major protest took place Saturday evening in various parts of downtown over the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs player Lonnie Walker is pitching in to help the people clean up the downtown area Sunday morning.

The events of last night left a big mess downtown and Lonnie Walker was seen handing out water bottles to the volunteers.