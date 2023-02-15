Buffalo mass shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

Payton S. Gendron, a White male, shot and killed 10 Black people and injured three others at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man who admitted to killing 10 Black people in a Buffalo grocery store last year will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Payton S. Gendron was sentenced in Erie County Court in front of Judge Susan Eagan to life in prison without parole for the domestic terrorism charge and all 10 first degree murder charges.

Gendron, a White male, shot and killed 10 Black people and injured three others at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022.

Gendron pleaded guilty on November 28, 2022, to 15 state charges.

10 counts of 1st-degree murder - 1 for each victim

1 count of domestic terrorism

3 counts of 2nd-degree attempted murder as a hate crime - 1 for each person injured.

1 count of 2nd criminal possession of the weapon.

Judge Eagan described each victim as she handed down each sentence. She told Gendron that he would never see the light of day ever again as a free man.

Family members who lost loved ones in the May 14 shooting, survivors, as well as others who have been left traumatized gave victim impact statements in court.

Simone Crawley, who was representing the grandchildren of Buffalo mass shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, in her statement, she spoke to Gendron, "You thought you broke us, but you awoke us. Despite our battle scars, you will not win the war. You are a cowardly racist. "Emotions are running high as family members share their statements.

During the emotional statement by Barbara Mapps, the sister of Katherine Massey, a man standing next to her lunged toward Gendron. Several court officers retrained the man and removed him from the courtroom. Gendron was removed from the courtroom until order was restored.

Gendron made a brief statement in court, apologized in court to the families for the pain he caused and expressed his regret for what he had done.

“After selecting our city as the target of his terror attack, this defendant shot innocent African American citizens as they were shopping for groceries on a Saturday afternoon. Violence, especially violence motivated by hate, will not be tolerated. We sought to obtain justice for the victims and our community by prosecuting this defendant to the fullest extent of the law. Today, I am pleased to announced that Payton Gendron will be spending the rest of his life behind bars. While we may never fully heal from this horrific crime, I continue to pray for all who have been impacted by this tragedy,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.



Gendron will appear in Federal Court on Thursday for a status conference.