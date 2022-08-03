Family of four rescued after attempting to cross Rio Grande

Authorities told KENS 5 between March 4 and 7, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents performed 45 water rescues.

DEL RIO, Texas — A family of four migrants who were struggling to cross the waters of the Rio Grande were rescued in Del Rio by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The agents were assigned to Del Rio Station’s Marine Unit. The incident reportedly happened around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities said "water levels were high, and the river was producing cold, strong currents endangering the lives of the migrants." The agents deployed two rescue throw bags, but couldn't reach the family from land.

That's when the agents used an airboat to rescue the father and mother, along with their small children. The parents are from Venezuela and the children, ages two and three, are Panamanian nationals.

No one reportedly needed medical attention and they were each taken to the Del Rio Station.

Authorities told KENS 5 between March 4 and 7, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents performed 45 water rescues.

Watch the full water rescue here: