86 migrants found, arrested near Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A group of several dozen migrants was intercepted by Border Patrol agents on Monday. According to the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol, 86 migrants were arrested.

The migrants were spotted walking north from the Rio Grande, authorities said.

"The group included 31 family members and 55 single adults. The majority of the migrants, 75, are from Nicaragua, and the rest are from other Central American countries and Colombia," according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In addition to Monday's arrests, there were three other incidents that ended with a grand total of 136 migrants arrested across the Rio Grande Valley.