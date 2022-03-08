86 migrants found, arrested near Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A group of several dozen migrants was intercepted by Border Patrol agents on Monday. According to the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol, 86 migrants were arrested.
The migrants were spotted walking north from the Rio Grande, authorities said.
"The group included 31 family members and 55 single adults. The majority of the migrants, 75, are from Nicaragua, and the rest are from other Central American countries and Colombia," according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In addition to Monday's arrests, there were three other incidents that ended with a grand total of 136 migrants arrested across the Rio Grande Valley.
"Hours earlier, the Rio Grande City Police Department (RGC PD) received information regarding two apartments in Rio Grande City, Texas, being used to harbor migrants. RGV agents alongside RGC PD officers approached both apartments and discovered a total of 12 migrants and one caretaker. Agents determined the migrants are nationals from Mexico, Honduras, and Peru illegally present in the United States. All migrants were arrested by Border Patrol agents and the caretaker, a Mexican national, was turned over to RGC PD."