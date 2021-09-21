Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses recent trip to Del Rio border area

This comes after a crowd of thousands of migrants has been gathered under an international bridge for several days, prompting a response from multiple agencies.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is holding a press conference Tuesday to discuss his recent trip to the Del Rio border area.

This comes after a crowd of thousands of migrants has been gathered under an international bridge for several days, prompting a response from federal, state and local agencies.

The press conference is schedule for 2 p.m.

As of Monday e vening, Del Rio city officials said over 10,000 Haitian migrants are still encamped under the border bridge, down from nearly 15,000 last week. Lt. Chris Olivares with Texas DPS said hundreds of DPS troopers have been deployed to Del Rio to help with the crisis.