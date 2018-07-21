SAN ANTONIO - Longtime Rhodes Middle School teacher William Davis was killed in an accident while visiting Uganda, the San Antonio Independent School District said Saturday.

"He and his passion for education will be greatly missed. Last fall, he and the rest of the Rhodes technology team were honored at the SAISD Foundation's Inspire Awards for their innovation," SAISD spokesperson Leslie Price said in a statement.

An online petition is also circulating. It requests that the middle school technology center be renamed "William E. Davis Technology Building."

However, the petition has not been presented to the school district yet.

His bio on the school's website indicates that he was an avid international traveler. Davis had been teaching at Rhodes since 1995, according to SAISD.

