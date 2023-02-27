Buc-ee's gets approval to build another Florida location

The fan-favorite gas station company was approved by Marion County leaders to build a 32-acre location in Ocala.

OCALA, Fla. — Hungry for some Beaver nuggets? You're in luck. Buc-ee's just got the green light to build another location in Florida.

The Texas-based gas station with a massive cult following filed an application last month to build one of its convenience stores on 32 acres of land in Ocala. Marion County leaders approved the zoning proposal on Tuesday.

The proposed location would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center — plenty of space for Buc-ee's signature Texas barbeque, rows of snacks and a selection of one-of-a-kind beaver-adorned merchandise.

And if you're a commuter, you would never have to worry about waiting in line for gas. The plan includes space for 120 total fueling stations.

According to the proposal, Buc-ee's also hopes to pave a 750-spot parking lot, complete with 28 electric vehicle spaces.

This location is set to become the third Buc-ee's in Florida.

The first one opened in February 2021 in St. Augustine. The second Buc-ee's location opened just a month later in Daytona Beach with the help of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At the time, the governor said Buc-ee's is "like the Shangri-La of service stations" with its friendly staff, pristine bathrooms and various accommodations.

The convenience store offers thousands of snack, drink and meal options for on-the-go travelers and Floridians alike. Some fan favorites are homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets and fresh pastries.