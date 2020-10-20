'We've been hitting record numbers' | Kendall County sees surge in voter turnout

"In a typical Presidential election we'll see a 70% turnout and we're already halfway there 6 days into voting, so that's a big deal for us," Staci Decker said.

A steady stream of cars heading in and out of the Kendall County Elections parking is now a new normal as the office sees turnout they can only describe as unprecedented.



"We have been hitting record numbers, we've never hit anything like this in early voting," Staci Decker, the county's election administrator told KENS 5 on Tuesday.

With two weeks until the Presidential Election Decker says they're averaging 2,000 voters a day, the previous record average sat around 1,600.



"I think it's enthusiasm from our voters," she said.

"I think no matter what goes on what kind of pandemic or flu-like symptom goes around, its never quite seem to deter a lot of people in the past and I think people have been dealing with COVID for several months and they're ready to get out."



That cabin fever can be felt through the state. According to the U.S. Elections Project, a site created by University of Florida Professor Michael McDonald, Texas leads the country in early voting; California and Florida follow.



In Kendall County, they're well on their way to making their own history.



A week into voting and they already have a 32% voter turnout.

"In a typical Presidential election we'll see a 70% turnout and we're already halfway there 6 days into voting, so that's a big deal for us," Decker said enthusiastically.

"We keep joking we don't know if our elections workers are going to have anything left to do by the time of election day if we keep up the numbers the way they are right now."