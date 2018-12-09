AUSTIN — U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) held a free rally in Austin Saturday, Sept. 29, and thousands of people turned out for it.
The free event, which was held at Auditorium Shores, included performances by Austin music legend Willie Nelson and Texas native Leon Bridges. Other performers included Joe Ely, Tameca Jones, Carrie Rodriguez and others.
PHOTOS: Beto O'Rourke hosts free concert with Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges
The thousands of event goers packed Auditorium Shores and enjoyed music by Nelson and politics by O'Rourke.
"We feel it's really important to support Beto," said one attendee.
Many in attendance were proud to support the Democratic candidate.
"He has always been supportive of El Paso as our representative in the city," said another event goer.
O'Rourke's campaign also live streamed the event on Facebook.
This free rally comes after incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently gained the backing of President Donald Trump in his re-election effort.
RELATED:
Trump plans to stump for Cruz at 'biggest stadium' he can find in Texas
Beto O'Rourke hoping to unseat Ted Cruz in 2018 Texas Senate race
Saturday's "Turn Out For Texas" event was held from 8 to 11 p.m.
Meanwhile, President Trump is gearing up for what he describes as a "major rally" for Senator Cruz in the "biggest stadium in Texas" that he can find. No details on that rally have been released.