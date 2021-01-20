UTSA senior to witness history in D.C. for 46th presidential inauguration

Daisy Boterf's passion for public service was discovered during the middle of her academic career at UTSA.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One UTSA senior will be witnessing history unfold Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States is sworn into office.

“I just feel like this is just a God-given opportunity and I couldn’t feel more blessed to be a part of it and I know I’ll be taking notes and pictures all day,” said Daisy Boterf, who is studying business with a focus in cyber security.

Boterf was one of more than 40 students a part of the UT system who participated in a fellowship program in Washington D.C.

Boterf realized in the middle of her academic career she had a passion for public service and cyber security. Now she’s back in Washington where Boterf was greeted by enhanced security measures and an atmosphere unlike any other.

“After I landed, I had to go straight to a government-official COVID-testing site,” Boterf said. “To see kind of everything barricaded up and to see the National Guard here is just – it’s kind of disheartening but I will say I do feel safe.”

From one presidential administration to the next, Boterf said she appreciates a peaceful transition of power and upholding of democracy.

Boterf stresses despite one’s political beliefs, she looks forward to seeing how the Biden administration will shape the country.