What is the schedule for Joe Biden's inauguration?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and heightened security following the Capitol riot, the 59th presidential inauguration will look a little different this year.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will officially become President Joe Biden at noon Eastern on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

There are several Inauguration Day events for before and after Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office.

The historic event will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the extra safety precautions set up around the U.S. Capitol after the deadly riot two weeks ago.

Most of the events will be streamed live and officials have discouraged Americans from traveling to the nation's capital. All of the major broadcast and cable networks will also be airing the inauguration ceremony live.

Here's a full schedule of what's planned for the 59th Presidential Inauguration for the 46th president of the United States of America:

Biden, Congressional leaders go to church: Time not announced

Joe Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, on Tuesday retweeted a post that said Biden had quietly extended invitations to Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and to Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy to accompany him to a Mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral.

Spokespersons for Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and McCarthy confirm they are accompanying Biden to the service ahead of the inauguration.

Sen. Chris Coons told CNN the church service is “an important part of respecting tradition.”

Coons is a Democrat from Biden’s home state of Delaware. He says the service is a “reminder of who Joe is and who we are as a nation that’s hopeful and optimistic.”

President Trump leaves White House, heads to Florida: Time not yet announced

President Donald Trump will leave Washington on Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.

He will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because Trump's plans have not been formally announced.

Trump will be just the fourth U.S. president to skip his predecessor's inauguration.

10 a.m. ET: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans

Biden's Inaugural Committee said from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. there will be an "Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans."

This live-streamed event will be hosted by entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer. It will feature a special message from Dr. Jill Biden, commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar and other special features.

Noon Eastern: Biden becomes President

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in during the inaugural ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol building. The inaugural ceremonies are expected to begin officially around 11:30 a.m. ET.

After they take their oaths of office, Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks are scheduled to perform during the ceremony.

Pass in Review

Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander-in-chief. This will take place after the inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol with President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and the Second Gentleman.

Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

After the Pass in Review, the newly sworn-in president along with Dr. Biden, Harris and her husband will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and former President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton are also expected to attend the event.

Presidential Escort

Biden and Harris will be escorted from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military represented.

3 p.m. ET: Virtual Parade Across America

Following Biden's Presidential Escort, there will be a “Parade Across America” event kicked off by the drumlines from the University of Delaware and Howard University.

The inauguration committee has said the event will "feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country."

8:30 p.m. ET: “Celebrating America” TV Special

“Celebrating America,” a prime time special hosted by Tom Hanks, will cap off the day's festivities.

The special will feature Biden and Harris, along with remarks and performances by Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and more. The show will air live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC starting at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 20.

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments throughout the night, including highlighting stories of young people making a difference in their communities and musical performances. The Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen are also expected to perform from iconic locations across the country.

On Tuesday, the organization added even more performers to the line up including country artists Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw will sing a duet and the Black Pumas will perform. The program will also include DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, featuring Ozuna and Luis Fonsi.

The program will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

Program organizers say the display is meant to "highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.