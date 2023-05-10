Texas special session centered on school choice begins Monday

Governor Abbott detailed what lawmakers will discuss at the special session at a Thursday meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott has notified the Texas Legislature a special session will start Monday, saying multiple times that public education would be the focus.

More specifically, lawmakers will mull options for public school funding and the heated subject of school vouchers, one of Abbott's legislative priorities since the start of the year. The vouchers initiative, broadly, involves paying Texas families who elect to enroll their children in private schooling.

Critics say it would only hurt public schools in the long run. Those include Wanda Longoria, president of the Northside American Federation of Teachers.

"Let's be very clear about this: You can't pay for vouchers, charters and public schools without it hurting all of those entities, actually—especially public schools," she said.

According to Longoria, vouchers wouldn't go to those who need it and are underserved. She hopes the governor addresses other, more pressing issues.

"This special session, there should be about pay raises in order to retain and attract quality educators into the classroom," Longoria said. "And it should also be about raising the basic allotment to put more money into our public school system."

John Kraft, superintendent at Northside ISD Superintendent, echoed her sentiment.

"I think that we need to stand up and support public education, i.e. fund teacher compensation, so that we can better recruit and of course retain our high quality educators," he said.

If school vouchers are a part of the special session, Kraft says, the money won't go to those in need.

"It's going to largely benefit a more affluent, homogeneous family unit," he said. "Particularly if the privatization is pushed towards parochial or religious affiliated schools."

Teachers, parents and community advocates are planning to protest Monday at the Texas Capitol during the special session, advocating for public schools.