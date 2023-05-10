On eve of special session, protester blocks state lawmaker's driveway and blares pro-school choice message

State Rep. Philip Cortez says the demonstrator flew in from Florida. He claims the woman had a list of lawmakers' home addresses.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio lawmaker says he was harassed at his home Wednesday morning.

According to State Rep. Philip Cortez, the demonstrator was hired to deliver a message. It happened at about 11 a.m. on the city’s southwest side.

Video shows a truck parked in front of Cortez’s driveway. The driver blocked Cortez’s vehicle and blared pro-school choice messages on a digital screen.

“To me, this is out of bounds,” said Cortez. “Any time you come to an elected official’s home, and you harass their family and their neighbors, it’s unacceptable.”

Police were called. The driver told officers she had to park in front of the lawmaker’s home or she wouldn’t get paid, according to Cortez.

“The driver was flown in from Florida,” he said. “She told that to law enforcement.”

The hired demonstrator also had a list of addresses, Cortez says.

“My home was the first one on the list of representatives in the San Antonio area that they are going to," he said. "[They plan to] harass and intimidate others in front of their homes. So, they have all our home addresses and I’m not sure how they got them. Either way, we are not going to be bullied."

The Democratic representative has consistently voted against school vouchers.

While he supports people championing their cause, Cortez says this is not the way to do it.

“We have methods to visit with me, whether here at this office or at the capitol,” he said. “I ask if anyone has issues to visit me there.”