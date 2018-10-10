The State of Texas has broken a record for the number of registered voters just ahead of the November midterms.

More than 15 million people registered to vote before Tuesday’s deadline, according to early numbers from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

In Bexar County, alone, that number was 1,094,000, the fourth-highest number in Texas. That number is also up more than 50,000 from the general election in 2016.

Harris County has ready more than 2.3 million so far while Dallas County numbers have reached over 1.3 million. Tarrant County finished just ahead of Bexar County at more than 1.1 million.

Registration forms are still being counted and will continue to grow.

