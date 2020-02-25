The most powerful man in San Antonio - and Mayor Ron Nirenberg - joined forces to deliver a simple message: vote.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Nirenberg and San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich encouraged San Antonians to make their voices heard in the Texas primary a week from now on Super Tuesday.

"We have a lot on the line in this community and throughout the country on March third," said Nirenberg. "I have a special guest to talk to you about what you need to do to make sure your voice is heard."

"He grabbed me, pulled me by the tie and brought me over here," Popovich joked before delivering a serious message.

"I want to be with him in inviting everybody to vote, it's huge," said the five-time NBA champion and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Popovich responds to President Trump's criticism of him last week

Popovich didn't mention Trump in the short video, but he made his desire for change clear.

"We've all got to get out the vote, it's what has to be done to get this country straight."

Early voting is underway in San Antonio until Friday, and you can find an early voting site here.

RELATED: Mayor, Judge Wolff request on-base coronavirus testing in letter to DoD

RELATED: 2020 early voting in Texas: What to bring, where to vote and what's on the ballot

RELATED: Big questions ahead of Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate