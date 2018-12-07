Antonio Fernandez, president and CEO of Catholic Charities, says that the organization has been working tirelessly to reunite and help families separated at the border.

“We have unsung heroes who do this day and night, every day without recognition,” Fernandez said. “And that’s what we do. We do this for the people that we serve.”

On Wednesday, Catholic Charities helped reunite seven immigrant families who were separated at the border. The children who were reunited with their parents were all under the age of 5.

“It was amazingly fantastic to see the children’s faces when they saw their daddies and how the family was together. It was truly fantastic,” Fernandez described.

The community provided more than 3,000 pounds of food as well as clothing, diapers, hygiene supplies, blankets, and more.

“I just keep giving in the name of love. Put yourself in the situation that these people are in. I mean, I can never imagine just being separated from my daughter, much like these people are facing,” San Antonio native Andrew Medrano said.

Catholic Charities plans to take the donations to McAllen on Thursday morning and will also continue to accept donations.

