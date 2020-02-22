SAN ANTONIO — Democratic presidential candiate Elizabeth Warren announced a campaign stop in San Antonio this coming Thursday as the Texas primary approaches.

According to her website, she will be joined by native San Antonian and former mayor Julián Castro. Castro served as the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in President Obama's cabinet, and he launched his own 2020 presidential campaign before dropping out and endorsing Warren.

The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunset Station Lonestar Pavilion, with doors opening two hours earlier. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

According to the latest UT/Texas Tribune poll Warren is polling at 15% in Texas, trailing Joe Biden (22%) and a surging Bernie Sanders (24%). The Texas primary will take place on Super Tuesday, March 3.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders is campaigning in San Antonio today

RELATED: VERIFY: Superdelegates and how Democrats pick their presidential nominee

RELATED: Bloomberg struggles to respond to politics of #MeToo era

RELATED: Spurs legend Tim Duncan endorses Democratic presidential candidate

RELATED: For first time, Biden calls Obama deportations 'big mistake'