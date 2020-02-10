Comal County extends voter registration hours

Monday is the last day Texans can register to vote.

The Comal County Elections Office has extended its hours to allow residents wanting to vote ahead of Monday's deadline.

Residents can register at the elections office on 396 N. Seguin Ave in New Braunfels on Saturday, October 3 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as Monday, October 5 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Early voting in Texas begins sooner this year on October 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extension of voting dates was authorized by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in this proclamation.

Are you registered to vote? Monday, October 5th is the last day to register before the November 3 election. Click the... Posted by Comal County, Texas on Friday, October 2, 2020