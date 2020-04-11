How Bexar County voted in some of the biggest 2020 races

About 64% of the county's registered voters made it to the polls this year, and they stuck with tradition by largely voting blue.

SAN ANTONIO — With 100% of vote centers reporting in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Bexar County voters have indicated an adherence to expectation in the 2020 general election. That is to say, the county's electorate has leaned blue in most of the big-ticket races, even in those contests where Texas as a whole went in the other direction.

In the headlining contest of the general election – Donald Trump and Joe Biden's race for the Oval Office – 58% of Bexar County voters lent their support toward the former vice president compared to 40% for the current commander-in-chief. That extends the Democratic Party's winning streak in Bexar County to four straight presidential elections.

Trump, however, still carried Texas and its 38 electoral votes.

The Bexar County electorate also opted for Democrat Mary "MJ" Hegar in her bid to unseat Republican John Cornyn in the U.S. Senate, although her campaign wasn't successful on a statewide level.

Meanwhile, two Democratic candidates running for Congress in hotly contested districts that include portions of Bexar and other counties were defeated.

In a repeat of 2018, voters leaned toward Republican Chip Roy to represent Texas Congressional District 21 over Democrat Wendy Davis; Roy garnered 49.98% of the votes compared to 47.48% for his opponent.

And, over in the race for Texas Congressional District 23, Republican Tony Gonzales defeated his Democratic opponent, Gina Ortiz Jones, by fewer than 3,300 votes out of 156,709 total ballots cast.

Finally, Bexar County voters opted for the Democratic candidate in the race for sheriff; Javier Salazar will continue to lead the Bexar County Sheriff's Office after defeating Republican challenger Gerard Rickhoff with 62% of the vote.