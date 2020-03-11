Salazar looks to retain position of Bexar Co. sheriff over Republican challenger

Salazar was first elected as sheriff in 2016 when he beat Republican incumbent Susan Pamerleau by the narrowest of margins

SAN ANTONIO — Javier Salazar, a Democrat, is running to serve another term as sheriff of Bexar County, and his November opponent is a familiar face: Republican Gerard Rickhoff, the former county clerk of more than 20 years.

Rickhoff joined the race in December of 2019 and went on to defeat Gary Garcia and Willie Ng in the Republican primary. While Salazar has served in law enforcement for nearly three decades, Rickhoff has said he views his lack of time in uniform as an advantage.