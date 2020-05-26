Police searching for men accused of robbing a 73-year-old man at a motel

The men reportedly held the older man at gunpoint and stole his cell phone, money and car keys.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man in connection with a motel robbery back on May 14.

Police say two men drove in to the parking lot of the Sands Motel on Austin Highway and approadhed a 73-year-old man. The men reportedly held the older man at gunpoint and stole his cell phone, money and car keys. Both men then took off heading east on Austin Highway.

If you know anything about this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000. You can also stay anonymous.