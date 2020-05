SAN ANTONIO — Police are still looking for the man they say robbed a gas station Friday morning.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to a QuikTrip gas station near 410 and Zarzamora around 4 a.m.

Police say that a man wearing a blue surgical mask walked into the store with a large sword, threatened the clerk's life, and demanded money.

The clerk handed over all of the money in the cash drawers and the suspect left.

No arrests have been made at this time.