SAN ANTONIO — Bob and Timmy’s Legendary Pizza on Wheels used to be two nationally recognized restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island. Now, it’s a 12-foot food trailer parked in Streetfare SA at 1916 Austin Hwy.

“My husband started as a dishwasher when he moved here from Guatemala,” Chelsea Sanchez said. “And, he just worked his way up the ranks then eventually bought it.”

Clearly, Jose and his wife Chelsea are not Bob or Timmy. Jose worked for the two at the grilled pizza restaurant until he bought it in 2007. The grilled fare from the East Coast restaurant caught the attention of GQ magazine and NBC’s Today Show.

The couple grills their pizza crust over open flames with Mesquite wood to give the pizza a unique flavor.

“It’s nice and thin and crisp,” Chelsea said. “It’s not a lot of dough. It’s more toppings and less dough.”

They opened their much more manageable food trailer three years in San Antonio. Customers have started to catch on to their specialty. The Sanchez family also sells pasta and salads. Yet it’s the more than a dozen kinds of pizzas on the menu that keep everyone lining up.

“I would say the top pizza besides the dessert are ‘The Everything’, the spinach and mushroom maybe the buffalo chicken and the El Pastor,” Chelsea said.

Bob and Timmy’s Legendary Grilled Pizza on Wheels provided Neighborhood Eats with a sampler. It started with their penne pasta in a pink vodka sauce. The taste, if we may, is intoxicating. Love it!

Their nationally ranked spinach and mushroom pizza with feta cheese was next. This is a really, really, good pizza. Not swimming or depending on sauce, this pizza offering is delicious.

Neighborhood Eats had to bite when they brought out their pepperoni calzone. Great!

The taste test favorite was ‘The Everything’ pizza: Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, onions, peppers, mushrooms and olives. Fantastic!

Their dessert pizzas are very tasty too!

Overall: Jose and Chelsea have a great product that’s consistent. They sell small and medium pizzas only. It’s worth the drive to get this unique pizza. Streetfare SA has tables out of the hot sun if you want to eat on the grounds. Getting the pizza to go works for me. The grilled pizza is really the stuff pizza legends are made of.

